Blondell Hall Goethie, age 67, died on November 8, 2016.
She was born to the late Dester Lee and Inese Hall on February 13, 1949. She became a Christian at an early age. She was a member of First African Baptist Church where she lovingly and whole-heartedly served on the kitchen staff and was a proud member of the Senior Choir. Ms. Goethie was married to Andrew Goethie with whom she raised three children and shared in encouragement and support.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dester Lee and Inese Hall; brothers, Walter Lee Hall and Johnny Lee Hall; sister, Joe Ann Hall Sease; son, Brandon J. Goethie.
Survivors include daughters, Sondra Spearman of McDonough and Christina (Cedric Sailem) Goethie of Baxley; son, Coach Lanier (Keonna) Goethie of Ruston, Louisiana; sisters, Hazel Hall of Glennville, Regina (Douglas) Wallace of Jesup and Della Jones of Statesboro; brothers, Dester (Kathy) Hall of Glennville, Allen (Helen) Hall of Baxley, Roy (Mary) Hall of Midway, Sydney Hall of Statesboro and Isaac Hall of Glennville; aunts, Sarah Hall of Augusta and Alice Kimbro of Baxley.
She was also over joyed to be the very proud, loving and protective “Nana” to three grandchildren, Semaj Goethie, Cedrina Sailem and Cedric (CJ) Goethie.
Special thanks and lots of love to dear friends Karen and John Glenn, Mattie Gordon, Lucy Green, Keith Morris, Linda Phillips and Osasha Oyo-Mesi, all of Baxley and David Harrell of Alma. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, extended family including a loving group of brother and sister-in-laws also survive.
Funeral services were held on November 14, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at First African Baptist Church with Pastor J.M. Blair officiating.
Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery.
Repast was held in the First African Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
A public viewing was held on November 13, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Sidney Hall, Jr., Joseph Glenn, Antonio Cease, Darien Jones, Joe Hayes and Brandon McKenzie.
Honorary pallbearers were James Ward, Isaiah Burkett, Odell Goethie, Travis Gillis, Robert Gillis, Joshua Bynes and Jodeci McKenzie.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir, Peggy Fletcher and Patrick Lee.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.