God called his humbled and redeemed servant, Larry W. Jackson Sr., age 77, peacefully from this world on November 9, 2016 following a long struggle with diabetes, congestive heart failure, and other complications. Larry was born on May 22, 1939 to Alton Zot and Venice Verbenia Tomberlin Jackson (Granny and Poppa Jackson) who preceded their beloved son in death; one brother, James Marvin Jackson and three sons; Larry W. Jackson, Jr., Shan Jackson, and Phillip Matthew (PJ) Jackson also preceded their daddy in death.
Larry loved to watch the old “shoot-em-up” westerns especially John Wayne films, SEC football, and the Atlanta Braves baseball. He also enjoyed anything concerning Elvis Presley. Larry enjoyed farming and gardening which was conducive with his passion for eating lots of country home-cooking. Larry loved to raise and care for animals, particularly dogs. His logo in life was …”I wish I was what I wanted to be when I wanted to be what I am now.”
Larry will be sadly missed, especially his comical and humorous character that brought many smiles and giggles to those who loved him and anyone he met; Larry never met a stranger. Just to name a few of his special family, friends, and care-takers include; Walt (Suzette) Tillman, Lila Tillman, Dion (Cynthia) Griffin, Cat Williams, Wanda Sue Tippins Gould, Jimmy Crapps, Joe (Charlotte) Lightsey, Scott White, Winnie Tomberlin, Petie, HG, and Natalie Miles, Terry (Kim) Jackson, Wilbur Poole, and many, many more.
Survivors include three sons; Lawrence William (Christi) White, Andrew (Drew) Zot Travis, and James Marvin Anderson and three daughters; Debra Ann Jackson Whitley (David), Donna Gay Jackson Blodgett (Skipp), and Starlee Suzette Jackson. Larry also left behind numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews alike.
Larry’s grandchildren would like to leave this message behind for the world; “Do what is right and do what’s good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do it for people our Grandpa’s age.”
There will be a special memorial held for Larry at Tomberlin Cemetery where his ashes have been dispersed for all of his remaining family and friends who would like to pay their last respects on November 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. The Reverend Ernest Dyal will officiate and music will be kindly offered by Jimmy Crapps and whomever feels the Spirit to sing along. All family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend.