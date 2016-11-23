Janice Julia Carter Rozar, age 79, of Baxley died Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Rozar was born September 12, 1937 in Appling County to the late Robert Claire Carter and the late Elma Knight Carter. She accepted Jesus into her life at a church revival in Surrency at the age of twelve. She believed it then and continued to be a believer the rest of her life. She was a loving military wife, mother, family manager and was the anchor for the Carter and Rozar families. Mrs. Rozar started and coordinated one of the first and very successful women’s military support groups on the west coast and one of her famous recipes was published in a New York Times’ Best Selling Cookbook.
She loved basketball; she was an outstanding basketball player from Surrency High School and one of the original semi-pro women’s basketball players in Jacksonville, Florida in the 1950’s. Mrs. Rozar was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Carter, Nathan Carter and David “Doodle” Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Lamar Rozar, Jr. of Baxley; daughter, Brenda Julia and Nance Rozar of Raleigh, North Carolina; son and daughter in law, Robert and Kathy Rozar of Hilliard, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Hazel Carter of Swainsboro; and two grandchildren, Dillon Rozar and Lilah Rozar.
Graveside services were held Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Buddy Coss officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Dillon Rozar, Bradley Armstrong, Shawn Armstrong, Dustin Beckworth, Clay Sharpe and Joshua Hayes.
Honorary Pallbearer was Lilah Rozar.
Musical selections were rendered by Brenda Rozer, Nance Swauger and Velda Lynn.
A special thank you for the entire staff of Comfort Care Hospice and the kindness of the entire congregation of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church Women c/o Joyce Churchville, 1759 Red Oak Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.