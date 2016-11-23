Operation Watchful Eye II successful

Ninety-two sex offenders were arrested across the state during October 24 – 31 for violations of state registration laws, thanks to Georgia sheriffs. In 2015, the first coordinated effort involving all sheriffs’ offices across the state to conduct residence verifications and compliance checks of registered sex offenders during a specific time frame was created and became known as Operation Watchful Eye. Due to the overwhelming success of the original initiative, Georgia sheriffs again participated in the recently conducted Operation Watchful Eye II.
The purpose of this statewide effort is to create awareness that sheriffs’ offices work collectively, network, and actively engage their office by participating in statewide verification checks and other non-compliant matters, in order to make our state safer. In numerous counties deputy sheriff’s, U.S. Marshals, and Department of Community Supervision probation/parole officers worked together to verify sex offenders are in compliance with the law.
Preliminary reporting by 85 sheriffs reveals a total of 13,304 registered sex offenders, 252 predators, and 140 homeless sex offenders currently living in their counties. There are 349 absconders for the reporting counties. Throughout the eight-day operation, 8,457 residence verifications were conducted and 101 new warrants were issued for violations of the sex offender registry law. 100 new sex offenders moved into the reporting counties during the week. There were 8 warrants issued for new sex offenses, 24 warrants issued for violation of the sex offender registry, and 28 warrants issued for other miscellaneous new charges.
On Halloween night during the Trick or Treat activities the Appling County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ga. Department of Community Supervision to insure all registered sex offenders were complying with all conditions of their supervision.
Every registered sex offender in Appling County and some from Jeff Davis County were required to report to the Appling County Courthouse and remain under supervision during the Halloween festivities. The Department of Community Supervision issued warrants on two individuals for non-compliance.
Remember, for the protection of your family and neighbors, visit your local sheriff’s office website or visit the http://gbi.georgia.gov/georgia-sex-offender-registry for more information on the whereabouts of registered sex offenders in your community.