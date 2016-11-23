Thankfulness

As we gather with family and friends in the coming days and enjoy plentiful amounts of delicious food, football games or other family traditions, I encourage you to take a few moments to simply give thanks.
I am thankful most of all for my relationship with Jesus Christ. I know I am far from perfection (just ask my wife, Amy), but I thank God for His salvation, mercy and forgiveness.
I also am thankful for a beautiful and loving family. I am thankful for a roof over my head and food to eat. This leads me to be thankful for the customers and readers of this newspaper. Thank you for your continued support.
I am thankful that I live in a free country. I am thankful for the men and women who fight or have fought to protect this freedom that I/we enjoy.
The list could go on and on. What are you thankful for?
The staff of this newspaper wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving...
-Jamie Gardner