Thankfulness

Wednesday, November 23. 2016
As we gather with family and friends in the coming days and enjoy plentiful amounts of delicious food, football games or other family traditions, I encourage you to take a few moments to simply give thanks.
I am thankful most of all for my relationship with Jesus Christ. I know I am far from perfection (just ask my wife, Amy), but I thank God for His salvation, mercy and forgiveness.

I also am thankful for a beautiful and loving family. I am thankful for a roof over my head and food to eat. This leads me to be thankful for the customers and readers of this newspaper. Thank you for your continued support.

I am thankful that I live in a free country. I am thankful for the men and women who fight or have fought to protect this freedom that I/we enjoy.

The list could go on and on. What are you thankful for?

The staff of this newspaper wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving...

-Jamie Gardner
