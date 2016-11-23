With elections over, can Penguin Awareness Day be far behind?

I promised last week I would share with you the results of the latest patent-pending Wikiwinkwink Political Report, courtesy of my colleague, Junior E. Lee, general manager of the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company, located in Greater Garfield, Georgia. Not only is Junior one of the most highly-respected political analysts in the country, he is also a pest control professional — a claim neither Bill O’Reilly or that fat guy on MSNBC can make.
This is a busy time of year for Junior. In addition to parsing the nuances of the election results, he is also busy working on his fall pest control schedule. You think politicians are a pest? Try squirrels in the attic. I don’t know how the guy does it all.
Junior said his analysis wouldn’t take long. He suspects you are weary with the harrumphing of a bunch of know-it-all political pundits, blah-blah bloggers, tweeting twits and petulant protesters regarding the just-concluded presidential election.
Junior says they aren’t as smart as they think they are. For example, no one has picked up on the fact that Inauguration Day this coming January will conflict with Penguin Awareness Day, when most Americans dress up in their tuxedos and eat krill. Presidents come and go, but penguins are forever.
Junior finds it ironic that the other pollsters and their media accomplices who were so wrong in their predictions as to who would win the presidency are now trying to convince us that they were right all along. I told him that you had probably noticed that, too.
That kind of duplicity may be acceptable in the polling business, Junior says, but start telling somebody you know for a fact that they don’t have termites and then their house falls down, you’ve got some serious credibility issues. He says the pest control business is a whole different ballgame. If anybody would know, Junior E. Lee would.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.