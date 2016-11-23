Tis the season, all right, but what season is it exactly? Everybody is really busy. Everywhere I look, I see people decorating for Christmas. Candy canes are spread all over the lawns and lights cover the shrubbery as people work to put them in their most strategic places. Last week I saw the city trucks out and about hauling the big snowflakes that ornament various poles during the Christmas season, turning the night into a magical place. And inside my car, the air conditioner pumps away to save me from the 85 degree weather we are having in mid-November. But what about Thanksgiving? We haven’t done that yet. Shouldn’t we? Celebrate Thanksgiving, that is. You know—the story of the Pilgrims and Indians and the Mayflower.
Actually, I did see a few little Pilgrims on Facebook last week. They were pretty cute in their brown costumes, smiling faces, and small wiggly bodies that can’t be still for 5 minutes. They’re learning the stories of our origins. And Jan talked about Pilgrims and Indians during the children’s sermon at church this morning. I guess all is not lost after all, but Thanksgiving seems to get a raw deal. It gets worse and worse every year. Thanksgiving is becoming a holiday to usher in the Christmas season, and it gets lost in the shuffle.
I’ve always loved Thanksgiving, but when it ambles into my head from my childhood, it arrives with rain and pecans covering the ground after a storm. I see my young self gathering those nuts into a large bucket. Mama always sold them at the feed store and used the money for Christmas shopping. If Thanksgiving came without a storm, she’d hire some teenager to create a storm in the mighty, heavily-laden branches of those old trees. He’d climb the trees and shake the limbs until nuts fell like rain onto the ground below. We of course saved enough paper shells for our own use. I hulled those pecans until my hands were sore to get enough for pies. It took a long time because I ate one for every one I put in the jar.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.