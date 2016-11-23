Even still, we have reason

Interestingly enough, I exited a store one day last week and happened to overhear a couple gentlemen talking. One was standing at the side of a quite appealing luxury car parked next to me while the other was reclined in the driver’s seat. His vehicle, I know, had to come with a price tag upwards of sixty thousand dollars. The man outside the car was complaining about the fact his wife had intruded upon the precious regularly scheduled tee time and dragged him to the store for the purpose of picking up ingredients for their Thanksgiving menu. His counterpart remained in the car as the Mrs. had gone into the market to pick up additional supplies as they’d just learned more family than originally expected would be visiting for the holiday. Admittedly, the passenger’s side window of my car was discriminately lowered just a tad with me finding reason to occupy myself before leaving as it interested me to know what they each thought of the holiday.
After several minutes of covertly eavesdropping on the men who were none-the-wiser, I resolved enough had been disclosed of their respective attitudes toward the mere concept of Thanksgiving. Even beyond the point I’d left the store parking lot, the conversation between the two strangers continued to bounce around in the space between my ears.
The men, both retired and living apparently decent lifestyles, had done little more than find reason to complain about everything from the state of our country’s economic standing to the weakened value of the U.S. dollar, increased cost of living, and substandard quality of goods produced in other countries. They’d spoken little about anything positive and even voiced the fact neither of them had much for which to be thankful.
I found it truly disheartening that these gentlemen who reside in the United States; billed as the greatest country in the world, had obviously lived somewhat accomplished lives and, although looks can be deceiving, appeared to be doing relatively well by comparison to most but couldn’t think of anything for which they wanted to give thanks. I automatically questioned their relationship with the Lord and reasoned they, more than likely, don’t spend time studying the Word as the apostle Paul declares in Philippians 4:11: “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
