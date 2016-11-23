Sheriff Deloach gives account of incidents

Sheriff Benny Deloach gives recap of incidents handled by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past several days.
On November 3, a theft was reported and an investigation led to the arrest of Damian Allen Griffin, 20, of Baxley. Griffin was charged with theft by taking.
Nov. 6, answered a call to Dollar General in Graham in reference to an assault. The complainant stated she and her boyfriend had an altercation. Appling EMS was called but complainant refused treatment. The boyfriend left the scene before officers could arrive.
Nov. 10, answered a call to Ben Carter Road in reference to entering auto theft. The complainant stated that someone took the CD player from inside her vehicle. Investigation continues.
Nov. 11, answered a call to Holt Rentz Road in reference to an unwanted subject. The call led to the arrest of Susan Meeks, 43, of Hazlehurst. Meeks was charged with drugs to be kept in original container, carrying a concealed weapon, VGCS/clonazepam, possession of drugs/weapons by inmates, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, and VGCS/oxycodone.
Nov. 11, answered a call to Parkers in Surrency in reference to a gas drive off. The employee stated a male subject pumped $35.00 worth of gas and drove off without paying.
Nov. 12, answered a call to Buckhead Road in reference to a domestic. The call led to the arrest of Matthew Dylan Greene, 17, of Baxley. Greene was charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 12, answered a call to Dana Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated someone had stolen his food stamp card. The complainant cancelled the card and sent a request for a replacement card.
Nov. 12, answered a call to Gardenia Circle in reference to a domestic. The call led to the arrest of Carly Campbell Brown, 33, of Baxley. Brown was charged with disorderly conduct.
Nov. 12, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report threats. The complainant stated his ex-wife’s husband had made threats toward him and his daughter.
Nov. 12, answered a call to Live Oak Lane in reference to a theft. The complainant stated he found where subjects had taken his firewood that had been stacked in a truck on his property. The complainant stated he had bought the wood from an individual in another town. The complainant only wanted the subject to stay off of his property and he did not want to press charges.
Nov. 13, answered a call to Moody Altman Road in reference to a domestic. The call led to the arrest of Shane Mijat Gillis, 34, of Baxley. Gillis was charged with simple battery/family violence.
Nov. 14, answered a call to Intersection Highway 15 and Highway 202 in reference to a vehicle fire. The complainant stated her vehicle started smoking and then caught on fire. The vehicle was towed by a local wrecker service.
To see the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.