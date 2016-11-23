Fair Street project to cause disturbance

At the regular meeting of the Baxley City Council on November 8, City Civil Engineer Carl Hofstadter came and spoke before council members reporting that plans are complete for the Fair Street project. This will be a large, very tedious project with a lot of disturbance. For example, one of the things is keeping the Hospital route open. This project will come with some inconvenience to citizens. Bids should be ready to go out by the first of the year, giving the contractor time to get their spring work lined up. City Manager Jeff Baxley stated they would try to have two public hearings to provide information and answer any questions or comments from the public prior to beginning construction.
City council members voted unanimously on the following items:
• To approve the Second Reading/Adoption of an ordinance annexing property filed on the Estate of Montene H. Morris by Lennox M. Morris, co-executor and Kathy M. Deen, co-executor, requesting the property located on Sammy Lane, Scott Drive and Lawanna Drive, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting district #3.
• To table the First Reading of an Ordinance rezoning property filed by Silvia Ramos, located at 679 Simpson Drive from the present Industrial (I-1) Zone to a Residential (R-20) Zone in voting district #1 to the next Regular Council Meeting in November due to additional information needed from the petitioner.
• To reappoint Shirley Taylor to the Housing Authority Board for the five year term October 21, 2016 – October 21, 2021.
City Manger’s Report
City Manager Baxley reported to the council that the Animal Control Ordinance is in dire need of updating. A copy of the ordinance was provided for the council to look over. In the meantime, he will be looking at other cities ordinances for possible recommendations.
Baxley told the council that the Tollison Street (LMIG) project is scheduled to begin on November 28. There will be a detour route advertised for two weeks prior to construction and signs placed accordingly.
