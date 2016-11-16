Duo convicted and sentenced

District Attorney Jackie Johnson announces the conviction and sentence of Norris Gibbs and Amber George in Appling County Superior Court. A jury was chosen and heard evidence on October 11 and 12 before returning a verdict of guilty for one count of Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence against Amber George and one count of Aggravated Battery, one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Tampering with Evidence against Norris Gibbs.
The charges stem from a July 2015 incident in which the victim Stephen Michael Taylor was chased down by Gibbs, George and another co-defendant. The victim was then forced into a wooded area and beaten in the head with a pistol until he disclosed the location of drugs he was alleged to have stolen from Gibbs. The victim was then taken to a residence off Hundreds Road in Appling County and the blood washed off of him. The victim was later discovered lying in his wrecked truck by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. It was later determined that the truck had been intentionally driven into a pine tree to stage an accident and conceal the assault of Taylor.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.