In the Pines this weekend

By Mary Ann Ellis
The 3rd annual presentation of In the Pines will be performed this coming weekend, November 18 and 19 at 7:00 p.m. and November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Appling County High School auditorium. The cast made up of local citizens has been rehearsing for quite some time now and is ready. Writer and producer Laurie Jo Upchurch is ready. Station No. 7 is ready. The Arts Council of Appling County is ready. Nothing is left but for the public to come and enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for adults and $10 for students.
