New industry locating in Appling industrial park

A new industry manufacturing modular buildings has leased the former Contender Boats building in the Appling County Industrial Park West. The building is owned and being leased by the Southeast Georgia Regional Development Authority, created by Appling, Bacon and Jeff Davis Counties. The company, All American Space Solutions Inc., was formed by Michael Wiggins and Danny Horton with a combined 55 years experience in modular building manufacturing and sales.
All American has already begun its hiring process and plans to begin start-up activities immediately and production by Spring of 2017. They will begin production with 50 employees, increasing to 100 by the end of next year. CEO Danny Horton said the company expects to have a payroll of over $3,500,000.00 with 175 employees within three years.
Dale Atkins, Chairman of the Southeast Georgia Authority, said “This project required a lot of innovative planning and commitment by board members from all three counties with the support of our respective county commissions working hard to make this happen.”
Other board members in addition to Atkins are: Lewis Parker and Mike Cleland from Appling County; Andy Hutto, Peggy Murphy and Eddie Crapps from Bacon County; and Ricky Ursrey, Brad Crews and Illya Copeland from Jeff Davis County.
Wiggins stated, “We appreciate the enthusiasm and dedication of the Development Authority in helping us to secure a building ready for occupancy, land and financing. It took nothing short of a team effort to make it happen.”
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.