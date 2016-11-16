Waters sentenced to 50 years

25 YEARS PRISON, 25 YEARS PROBATION
District Attorney Jackie Johnson announces the conviction and sentence of 39 year-old Michael Glenn Waters, of Baxley, for five counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children on November 8. In August 2015, several students came forward with allegations that Waters, a teacher and FFA Advisor at Appling County High School, had committed sexual acts to them or in their presence.
The case was investigated by Robert Eunice of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Danielle O’Connor of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. During the course of the investigation, Investigator Eunice conducted an interview in which Waters admitted to several acts of sexual contact with the minors. In a subsequent search by the GBI of Waters’ computer, a sexually explicit image of a minor was discovered.
