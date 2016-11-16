Ronald Benjamin Atkins, age 73, of Odum died Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup. Mr. Atkins was born December 17, 1942 in Atlanta to the late Arthur Benjamin Atkins and the late Grace Brand Atkins. He was a member of Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church and was retired from the Department of Transportation.
Mr. Atkins was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Benjamin Atkins, Jr. and a brother Clarence Atkins. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Atkins of Odum; two daughters and sons in law, Christy and Travis Crosby of Surrency and Rhonda and Curtis Conley of Leesburg; two sons and daughters in law, Lance and Bobbie Atkins of Odum and Mark and Marla Atkins of Surrency; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in the Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were James Boatright, Terry Boatright, Larry Boatright, Jessie Lightsey, Chester Lightsey and B.B. Lightsey.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church family and friends. Musical selections were rendered by Tami Swain.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.