Laurie “Johnny” Byrd, Jr., age 77, died on November 1, 2016.
He was born to the late Laurie Byrd, Sr. and Rachel Johnson Byrd on July 28, 1939. During his early teen years, Johnny moved to Lyons and started working in the logging industry. He believed in the grace of God and came to fully understand and care about God’s love. He joined First Assembly of God in Baxley where he participated wholeheartedly on the usher board. He attended bible study and worship services faithfully every Sunday.
Known for his generosity and kindness, Johnny was full of life. He was a fun-loving, happy go lucky person with a unique laughter that resonated his personality. He also touched a lot of people’s lives at the Senior Citizen Center, his apartment complex and his church family.
Survivors include his children, Donna (Marcus, Sr.) Byrd-Hunt of Jonesboro, Lannie Mincey of Savannah, Charlene Smith of Lyons and Antoinette Byrd of Jacksonville, Florida; step-children, Paul Jones and Daniel Mitchell of Lyons, Willie Bee (Sonja) Jones of Toccoa, Anthony Watts, Terry Watts, Ananias Watts, Jr., Nathea Watts, Carol Watts and Ernest Dunning, all of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Bernice Beasley of Lyons and Linell Byrd Quarterman of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Samuel Samson (LaMonica) Byrd and Joe Henry Byrd of Jacksonville, Florida; adopted daughter, Cathy Railey of Baxley; special nephew, James Roy Beasley of Lyons; best buddy, Ann Varnadore; grandchildren, Marcus Hunt, Jr., Shanise Smith, Jasmine Cook, Christopher Jones, Keisaan Jones, Malik Smith and Rashaad Jones; two great-grandchildren, Aminah Hunt and Amirmarcus Hunt. A host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends also survive.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Laurie Byrd, Sr. and Rachel Johnson Byrd; step mother, Mary Francis Brazzell Byrd; brothers, Frank Byrd, James Brazell Byrd and Allen Byrd; nephew, Marvin Crobett.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Baxley with Pastor Ronnie Rentz officiating.
Internment followed at 1819 Old Eden Road in Cobbtown.
Repast was held at First Assembly of God in Baxley.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service.
Active pallbearers were James Roy Beasley, Greg Byrd, Marcus Hunt, Jr., Kenneth Mitchell, family and friends.
Music was rendered by the First Assembly Praise Team.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.