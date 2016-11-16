John Nathaniel McKinney, 84, of Cuthbert passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2016 in Eastview Cemetery in Cuthbert with the Reverend Ben Crowdis officiating.
Mr. McKinney was born on April 15, 1932 in Pine View to the late Albert and Charlotte Conner McKinney. John graduated from Baxley High School in 1949. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the Corp of Engineers Power House at Fort Gaines.
Survivors include his wife, Frances K. McKinney of Cuthbert; daughter, Johanna McKinney Scott of Lynchburg, Virgina; brothers, Norman McKinney of Baxley and Walker McKinney of Panama City, Florida; deceased brother, Albert M. McKinney, Jr. Also surviving grandchildren, Caitlyn Scott, Abigail Scott and Olivia Scott; niece, Jetta McKinney Sapp and nephews, Leon McKinney and Keith McKinney.