Travis Leon Williams, age 66, of Alma passed away suddenly at the Bacon County Hospital on November 12, 2016. He was a native of Bacon County and son of the late Joseph Herman Williams and Rosa Alberta Gravitt Floyd. Travis was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sidney Jarrard Williams, a grandson, Robbie Jerome Crapps, Jr., and three brothers, Jimmy R. Williams, James M. Floyd and Lafayette Williams. He was retired from Distribution South after 40 years, a member of the American Legion #69, Appling County Gray’s and 1st Commander Camp 918.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Brenda Williams of Alma, one son, Joseph Williams (Tiffany) of Baxley and two step sons, Dan Carter and Jim Carter (Kim) both of Alma, two daughters, Teresa Williams Crapps of Shellman Bluff and Tina Lesley Williams of Douglas, three brothers, Herman E. Williams of Douglas, Harry D. Hurst (Karen) of Ocala, FL. and Lewis Floyd of Thomson, one sister, Linda Schaur of Christmas, FL., six grandchildren, Brittanie, Jake, Alyssa and Autum Crapps and Everick and Hannah Williams, one great-grandchild, Brentley Baxter and three step grandchildren, Christopher, Layla and Devin Carter.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 14, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating. Interment followed in Pine Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Active pallbearers were; Jerome, Dewayne and Jake Crapps, Jimmy Gann, Cody Crummey and Alan Davis.
Honorary pallbearers were Sons of the Confederate Veterans and the Bacon County Class of 1968.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.