Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Harry Knight Moseley, age 84, who passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Northeast Florida Community Hospice at McGraw Center.
Along with his twin brother, John Alfred, Harry was born January 16, 1932 to Colquitt and Irene (Pinkston) Moseley at their family home, in Montgomery County. The twin boys were part of a large family that included siblings, an older brother, Delacey, sisters, Doris (Conner), Colleen (Adams), and June (Smith). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, along with an infant daughter, Jerrie Zan Moseley.
Harry’s great love of his life, since he was just a young man, has been his wife of 62 years, Glenda Jean (Leggett). Together, they raised a daughter, Sophia Ann, and son, Harry Glenn (Susan). Ann blessed her parents with their only grandchild, Megan Arthur with whom they share a close and loving relationship.
Harry enjoyed his nieces, Beth and Charla Adams, Julie Smith, Dawn (Robert) Anderson, and nephew, Mike Moseley. Together, they are all part of his family.
If you had known Harry, you would have liked him. If you had met him, you would have enjoyed his company. A true Southern gentleman, he had an easy manner and a ready smile, welcoming you into conversation. He was the epitome of a hard-worker, having a strong work ethic. His early years as a carpenter led him to become a construction supervisor. From there, he went into partnership with Edward Moses forming a successful business for over 25 years building bridge culverts. During his retirement, not one to be idle, Harry spent many days toiling at the old home place or working on one of his hobbies, antique automobiles, he kept himself involved and active for all of his 84 years. Downtime was usually at the end of a hard days work, ball cap pushed back, a cold brew in hand, with finally a little time to relax on the porch. Here, with family, he might have a story to tell. A true raconteur, remembering colorful characters from days gone by. There was always raucous laughter following these tales of old, and Harry would wipe tears of laughter from his eyes, as we, his adult children joined in. He had many interests and was an avid reader, especially enjoying the daily newspaper. He and Glenda always enjoyed their early morning ritual of sharing the paper over breakfast. Oftentimes he would read something aloud to Glenda that had amused him and made him laugh. Along with reading, Harry enjoyed country music, his automobiles, the evening news, boiled peanuts, a little peach brandy, and he loved spending time with his wife. Together they enjoyed many memorable trips.
When things went wrong, as life is never perfect, he would be quiet, and if asked, would offer his commonsense wisdom and frankness. A strong, and loyal man, a faithful, loving husband, a devoted father, an adoring grandfather, a confidant and very best friend a friend could have, a sweet, humorous, gentle, and kind father-in-law. He was all of these to those who loved him.
It is a testament to his long life that he felt he had a wonderful life and had no regrets, saying he wouldn’t have changed a thing. How many people can say that as their life draws to an end. Sadly, on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Harry lost his brave battle with an extended illness. He was surrounded with love by his devoted wife, adult children and granddaughter. His memory lives on in the hearts of many people and especially with friends at Crosby Chapel Church where he and Glenda have been members for over 40 years. His dedication and commitment to his church will be greatly missed.
All through his long life, he was never far from his boyhood home, the old home place. It is there where he was born and it is there where we shall take him. It is there where his memory will live on, where his grown children, granddaughter and one day, maybe great grandchildren will celebrate who he is and was.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 11, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Buddy Coss and the Reverend Mike Redwine officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Interment followed in the Moseley Cemetery in Uvalda.
Active pallbearers were Mitchell Stidham, Mikie Taylor, Cole Harrison, Harry Williams, Kim Williams and Terry Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were friends of Shady Acres and all in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Harry Knight Moseley.