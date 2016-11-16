“How could the polls be so wrong?”

Have you heard this question asked by national television news outlets or read it in national print? Are you buying what they are attempting to sell to the American public? I’m not for one second. I have believed for many years that the national media and pollsters have been conspiring in an attempt to sway elections with poll results. Now they want to play dumb? Case in point, just days before the election how many national polls showed Trump could win the election? Very few, I’d say.
Let me ask another question. Did anyone else notice the stark difference in the number of people at Trump rallies compared to Hillary’s? That was all the polling I needed as this spoke volumes to me over the course of this election. There was a noticeable swell toward Trump.
The people will always have the last say when it comes to our republic through our democratic process. The results of this election should send a wake up call to the media around this country. I believe many people are saying they have lost confidence in the fourth estate to be impartial and unbiased. But will the national media change? That remains to be seen, heard and read.
-Jamie Gardner