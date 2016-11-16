Need I say it?

In last week’s column, I spoke to the issue of the presidential electoral process and the, then pending, results. The significance of American citizens’ right and/or duty to educate themselves on the political candidates and cast a ballot for either was laid out as well as information on the respective acquisition of women’s and African Americans’ rights to vote whereas, in times past, they’d previously not been permitted to do so. The point was stressed that if one chooses to not exercise their right to have a voice when given the opportunity, then he or she doesn’t have the liberty to protest the results of that same process.
There are many with whom I’ve had occasion to speak during the past week who have expressed gratitude their candidate, President-elect Donald Trump, was announced the winner and confirmed by majority vote as the forty-fifth president of the United States. Of course, on the flip side of that coin are those who’d voted for Secretary Hillary Clinton and supported her right up to the moment she conceded the contest in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
It’s really not at all difficult to understand why those whose candidate came out the victor would term themselves “winners” and could be excited about the outcome. In truth, though not as rewarding a feeling, the fact those supporting the candidate who didn’t win would be disappointed is completely reasonable. My issue is with people who fall into the category against which I’d spoken last week: those who chose to be silent in the, would be, shouting match.
I was approached by a gentleman; we’ll call “Fred” for the sake of anonymity, when he logged excessive complaints about the outcome of the election given feelings that “Mr. Trump isn’t right for the office of Commander in Chief.” Considering the mere nature of last week’s column, one could easily imagine my irritation when it eventually became clear that “Fred” hadn’t bothered to take a few minutes out of his day to stop by a polling station. His excuse; “Well, it really wouldn’t have made much difference anyway” has to be the oldest, most lame excuse ever logged, I told him.
When “Fred” questioned me regarding which candidate I preferred in effort to determine for whom I’d voted the query was simply ignored. His pressing the issue served to do nothing more than further annoy me and I finally resolved that if he’d not had the good sense of a toad to vote for either party, the matter wasn’t worthy of discussion.
