Eliminating some problems

I officially retired from my full time teaching job in 2010, but I teach college classes for South Georgia State College. I teach them at the high school as part of the “Move on When Ready” program, which is dual enrollment. Students can earn college credit while still in high school. The classes start at 8:00 a.m. and finish at 9:25. Essentially, I arise, get ready, and come to school 4 days a week for an hour and a half. I know. It’s a really tough job, but someone has to do it. Actually, I enjoy teaching them and it allows me to keep my thumb in education.
Since I’ve been gone for 5 1/2 years now, the students I don’t teach don’t know me anymore. Some assume I’m a substitute. Some don’t know me or care who I am, but invariably I have found the students here at Appling County High School to be polite and quite affable. Essentially, their behavior tells me that parents are doing a good job teaching the basics of conduct at home. Teachers reinforce at school, but behavior comes from home.
Most mornings a young man passes through my class room on his way to another class and invariably he greets me with a smile and with “Good morning, ma’am. How are you this morning?” Outside, students hold doors for me and for each other. When someone drops a book bag, others help him retrieve his belongings. Yesterday when I was leaving, I stepped out the door in front of a tall young man. I didn’t see him coming. It was entirely my fault, for surely I know by now how crowded the halls are when that bell rings to change classes. Nevertheless, before I could say anything, he apologized for nearly plowing into me.
My point here is twofold. First of all, I am most intentionally complimenting the student body of the high school and the parents and teachers of this county. I realize of course that exceptions could be found if I searched for them, but I’m speaking of students that cross my path on a daily basis. Secondly, you’ll notice that I did not point out race, ethnicity, or gender when I said that the students are polite. Does the race of my polite greeter matter in the least? Do I need to point out the ethnicity of the young man that I almost bowled over? And both male and female students were all polite and friendly. That is the necessary point here.
