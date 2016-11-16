BOE holds work session meeting

On Monday, November 7, the Appling County Board of Education met for a work session. Dr. Scarlett Copeland opened the meeting and welcomed all those in attendance.
A productive update on the status of the Complex Renovations was given by Tim Lentile. Dr. Copeland then announced the minutes from the October 17 and 24 meetings would be approved at the November 14 meeting.
Adrienne Taylor was not in attendance so Dr. Copeland presented her financial report. The Board discussed the current status and remainder of the ESPLOST and a potential rise in tuition for non-resident students that would also be voted on at the November 14 meeting. Dr. Copeland also explained the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute’s new funding formula and how it would negatively impact the school system. This information was previously presented at all the schools in the county at the end of the last school year. More information about this will be delivered at next week’s meeting.
Two field trip requests from the ACHS Cross Country team and Show Choir were approved. Dr. Copeland announced a rise in the state graduation rate and was pleased to announce ACHS had exceeded the state’s average graduation rate.
After a lengthy executive session, the meeting reopened to announce the acceptance of two resignations of ACPS paraprofessional Barbara Ellis and ACMS Sp.Ed. paraprofessional Jacinta Perry and the resulting openings. With no further business to address the meeting was adjourned.