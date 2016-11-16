Sheriff Benny Deloach gives weekly recap

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On November 4, answered a call to Allen Harvey Drive in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated someone entered his building and stole two of his rifles. An investigation led to information on the subject that took the guns. Christopher Owen Byrne, 33, of Baxley was arrested and charged with possession of arms by convicted felon and obstruction of an officer on a previous case. The complainant is taking warrants for burglary on current charges. One of the rifles was recovered and returned to the complainant.
Nov. 4, answered a call to Lamar Crosby Road in reference to a domestic. The complainant stated a family member would not pay rent, which led to the argument. The family member left the residence before officers arrived.
Nov. 4, during a routine traffic stop on Jake Moody Road led to parents being called in reference to their fifteen-year-old daughter. The daughter was charged with underage drinking and open container in vehicle. The charges were turned over to Department of Juvenile Justice and the juvenile was turned over to parents.
Nov. 5, during a routine check of the recreation ball field located on County Farm Road led to parents being called from Douglas. The two male juveniles from Douglas were found in possession of alcohol under age and drinking on county property. The charges were turned over to Department of Juvenile Justice and the juveniles were turned over to their parents.
Nov. 5, answered a call to Graham Zoar Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated someone had stolen his 12-foot Fish Master aluminum johnboat from his pond. The boat information was entered into GCIC. Investigation continues.
Nov. 5, answered a call to Daisy Lane in reference to mail theft. The complainant stated he believes someone is taking mail from his mailbox. Investigation continues.
