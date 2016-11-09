Commission disagrees over jury presentments

Lewis told the commissioners the Grand Jury noted in their recent findings several recommendations for local government entities including the Appling County Development Authority. Lewis added that in these recommendations were a few items that involved the Appling County Commission, including:
- A comprehensive financial audit (of the Development Authority) be performed annually and provided to the County Commission;
- The transactions involving expenditures by the Development Authority exceeding a certain threshold be reviewed by the County Commission or other independent entity;
- And finally that term limits be considered for members of the Development Authority (commissioners appoint members to authority).
Lewis, along with County Attorney Bob Highsmith, stated that the county commissioners really have no control or authority over the Development Authority outside of appointing the members who serve on the authority.
Manager Lewis also stated that a jury member and an appointed consultant by/for the jury volunteered to come and share additional information with the commission if they commissioners wanted to know more about the presentments and recommendations. Commissioners Daryl Edwards and Ronnie Rentz expressed interest in hearing more information. Edwards stated that he was concerned with potential of conflicts of interest and how the authority is spending money.
Chairman Lewis Parker and Commissioners Sarah Boatright, Theodore Wilkerson and Charlie Leggett stated they had no interest in hearing any additional information outside of what was presented in the Grand Jury Presentments. Edwards and Rentz stated they would contact the jury member and consultant on a personal basis.
