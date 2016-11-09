Pirate Brigade enjoys great marching season

The Appling County High School Pirate Brigade Marching Band has enjoyed another successful marching season. The Brigade is directed by Jonathan Hickox, Jim Perry and auxiliary instructors Becky Ammons and Angie Haynes, and also assisted by John Weaver with percussion. The show for this fall has been ‘Time and Space’ featuring the following songs: ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Over the Rainbow’, ‘The Jetsons’, ‘Jupiter’ and ‘The Throne Room’. Soloists for the show this year were Kandace Crosby and Joshua Ammons. The band has been led by drum major Cami Crosby.
On October 15 the band traveled to Blackshear to compete in the Sound of Silver Invitational. The band received all superior ratings from the judges as they competed in Class AAA. The band won Best in Class Auxiliary, Percussion, Drum Major and Band. The band earned a score of 92.83 and finished fourth overall out of all bands competing.
October 22 the band competed in the Sound of Gold Competition in Waycross. Once again the band earned all superior ratings from the judges while they competed in Class AA. The band finished with a score of 92.83 and won Best in Class Band, Drum Major and Percussion. The band came in fifth out of all bands for the day.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.