Appling Co. honored at CSI/Head Start Banquet

Wednesday, November 9. 2016
By Jamie Gardner

Concerted Services Inc./Head Start (CSI) held its 51st Annual Board Banquet on Friday, Nov. 4 in Baxley at the First Baptist Church Social Hall. The event was well attended by elected officials from across CSI’s service area that encompasses 28 counties in southeast Georgia, along with volunteers and staff associated with Concerted Services and Head Start.
There were many guest speakers at the event including Appling County Commissioner Chairman Lewis Parker and Baxley Mayor Pro-tem Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. Parker and Hall welcomed attendees to the community. County administrators/managers from various counties also spoke including Appling’s Lee Lewis, Charlton’s Shawn Boatright, Candler’s Bill Lindsey and Bulloch’s Tom Couch.

CSI’s Community Services Director Diane Rogers, Head Start Director Dr. Shelli Tyre and CSI Executive Director Ophelia Gaines presented the 2016 Community Action Award of Excellence and gifts to the Appling County Board of Commissioners. Appling County was recognized for the upcoming construction of a new Concerted Services/Head Start facility. The new building is expected to be completed in 2017 and will be located adjacent to the old Appling County Junior High School/Progressive Resource Center.

U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter was the guest speaker for the event. Carter told the volunteers and employees of CSI/Head Start that what they are doing is not a job, but rather a calling and he thanked them for their efforts.

Following the program portion of the banquet, guests were treated to a catered meal.
