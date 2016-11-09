Shellie Eugene Cash, Sr., age 87, died on October 29, 2016.
Mr. Cash was born to the late Ike Cash, Sr. and Blanche Dunham Dixon on July 2, 1929. As a young man, he was ordained as a deacon at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until his health began to fail. He was an upstanding citizen in the community. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and joined the Baxley Police Department were he served for 21 years. He was deputized as the first black deputy with the Appling County Sherriff’s Office. He enjoyed talking to friends over his CB Radio, fishing and hunting.
Preceding him in death, parents, Ike Cash, Sr. and Blanche Dunham Dixon; son, Stanley Cash; daughter, Sarah Elaine Sharpe; great-grandson, Corey King, Jr.; siblings, Idella Miller, Theola Allen, Mildred Climpson and Ike Cash, Jr.
Survivors include wife, Lora E. Cash of Surrency; children, Marge Waters (Elder Robert) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shellie E. Cash, Jr., Dwight Cash (Kathy), Glenda F. Allen (Pastor Isaiah), all of Surrency, Rubye D. McDew (Thomas) of Hazlehurst, Amos J. Cash (Dorothy), Jackie Miller (Jeff), both of Baxley, and LaSherry Willis (Terry) of Columbus, Ohio; son-in-law, Purcell Sharpe of Baxley; brother, Jerome Cash of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Earnestine West (Hubert) of Montezuma, Jean Wilcox (Stanford) of Surrency, Prudence Roberts, Jeanette Hayes (Joe) and Rena Nails, all of Baxley, and Annie Thomas (John) of Rochester, New York; brothers-in-law, Don James (Veronica) of Atlanta, Rayford James (Vickie) of Warner Robins, Hovis James of Aurora, Colorado, Edwin Crosby (Luvenia) of Palatka, Florida, Jerry Crosby and Allen Crosby, both of Baxley. He also leaves to cherish his memory, 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Joe F. Moore as pastor, Pastor Isaiah Allen as eulogist and Pastor Kendall Bennamon presiding at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Internment followed in the Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley.
Repast was held in the Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Visitation was held on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Jimmy Lawton, Rob Waters, Lorenzo Cash, Michael Fuller, John Allen, Jason Allen, Jeffery Miller, Michael Sharpe, Tee Willis, Chris Allen, Jamari Cash, Shannon Jackson and Eugene Cash.
Honorary pallbearers were Bender Brown, Felton Copeland, Dr. Tonya Fordham, Henry Goethie, Richard Harris, Nell Head, Nell Vann, Gertrude Jones, Eddie Frank Mobley, J.W. Murray, Quinton Robinson, Kim Smith, Linda Smith, Deacons of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church, Main Street Caskets and Monuments, Spanish Oaks Hospice Care, Appling County Sherriff’s Office, Baxley Police Department, Sumner Lodge Number 10-Baxley District Number 17.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir, Kristy Ivory and Bernard Clements.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.