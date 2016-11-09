Robert Collins, age 84, of Vero Beach, Florida died Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Vero Beach.
Mr. Collins was born April 29, 1932 in Appling County to the late William Curtis Collins and the late Velma Hopkins Collins. Mr. Collins was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was retired Sergeant 1st Class from the United States Army after 21 years of service. Mr. Collins was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Shields and a son, Gary Collins; sisters, Pauline and Glenda and brothers, Waylon and Harold.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Collins of Vero Beach, FL; daughters, Denise Snyder of Salem, VA, Jane (Jerry) Coffman of New Creek, West Virginia, and Sharon Hice of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina; sons, Tom (Linda) Collins of La Follette, TN, Glenn Collins of Vero Beach, FL, Bobby (Cheryl) Collins of Jacksonville, FL, Terry Collins of Fairbanks, Alaska and Scott Savage of Huntsville, TX; sisters, Frances (Cosmo) Glass of Lake Wales, FL and Kathryn (Leonard) Flanagan of Baxley; brothers, Wendell (Sue) Collins of Ft. Pierce, FL, Bill (Candy) Collins of Coral Springs, FL, Max (Elva Jean) Collins of Hazlehurst, Troy (Linda) Collins of Baxley and Kenny (Pat) Collins of Statesboro; 27 grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 4, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger LaRoche and the Rev. Cosmo Glass officiating. Interment followed in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Active pallbearers were Bob Collins, Glenn Collins, Tom Collins, Joshua Collins, Jim Lawrence and Sean Heath.
Musical Selections were rendered by Kristin Sharpe.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.