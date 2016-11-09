Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Inez C. Hunter, age 91, who passed away Thursday, November 3, 2016 at the Bacon County Hospital. She was a homemaker, seamstress at Miller Western Wear and worked for Allied Department store. She was a long-time member of Midway Baptist Church where she held many positions: VBS teacher; sang in the choir for over 60 years; Sunday School teacher for a great number of years; member of the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) for over 40 years and the secretary and treasurer for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry “Doc” Hunter; parents, William “Will” Estell Carter and Lela Beecher Carter; two sons in-law, Gene Geiger and Paul Geiger; eight siblings, Staten Carter, Zeda Carter Carter, Willis Carter, Beatrice Carter McLain, Molly Carter Holton, Audry Carter Callaway, Mamie Lou Carter Ahl and Wade Carter. Survivors include six children, Fodia Geiger, Bill Hunter and wife, Betty, Floyd Hunter and wife, Claudine, Peggy Mincey and husband, Winston, Carrie Geiger and Lela Williams and husband, Gary; fifteen grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Midway Baptist Church beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the Midway Baptist Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson and the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Eulogy will be given by granddaughter Sissy Dixon.
Mrs. Hunter lay in state one hour prior to services on Sunday.
Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Musical selections were by David Williams and Roger Anderson.
Active pallbearers were Ted Mincey, Israel Hunter Dixon, Luke Randall Dixon, Christopher Geiger, Shane Hunter, Kevin Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Travis Reynolds and Linn Geiger.
Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Inez C. Hunter.