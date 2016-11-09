Ernest Mobley, age 80, died on October 17, 2016 at his residence in Washington, D.C.
He was born on December 7, 1935 in Wayne County to the late Volney and Dinah Reddish.
He received his education by attending schools in Wayne County and Appling County. After finishing school, he worked in construction during the early 1960s. He met and married Ernestine Elliott and moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for a paving construction company and the City of D.C.
Mr. Mobely is preceded in death by his sister, Erma Lee Mobley.
Survivors include sisters, Elouise Givens of Washington, D.C., Ora Mae Burnett of Mizpah, New Jersey, Christine Mobley, Daisy Reynolds, Mary Richburg and Sara Mobley, all of Baxley. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend J.M. Blair as Eulogist and Invocation being given by Deacon Alfred Abramson at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Repast was held at 301 Broxton Street.
Visitation was held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers included Charles Harris, Jr., D’emonta Moore, Terrell Mobley, Willie Conawa and Richard Conway.
Honorary pallbearers included Joseph Richburg, Jessie Conaway, Willie Reynolds and Jerry Parker.
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation and the Wright Family.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.