Jerry Wade Williams, age 67, of Baxley died Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in Savannah.
Mr. Williams was born January 22, 1949 in Bacon County to the late Wade Archie Williams and the late Gertie Lee Spell Williams. He was a member of the Baxley Church of God where he served as a council member and trustee for many years. Mr. Williams was a member of Operating Engineers Local 474 for 45 years and was owner and operator of Williams Land Clearing. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Moranda Williams Cole, brother, James Edward Williams and nephew, Garrett W. Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy G. Williams of Baxley; son, Jerry Ryan Williams of Baxley; sister and brother in law, Glenda and Charles Anderson of Baxley; brother, Gary H. Williams of Baxley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from the Baxley Church of God with the Rev. Lamar Lee, the Rev. Gilbert Wommack and the Rev. David Deen officiating.
Interment followed in Omega cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Archie Anderson, Todd Lankford, Brandon Lankford, Jason Bowen, Allen Crawford and Steve Lee.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Sanctuary Sunday School Class, Operating Engineers Local #474 and all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Lamar Lee, Javan Anderson and the Rev. Robbie Tomberlin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.