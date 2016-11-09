Great events held

Concerted Service Inc. (CSI) operates community service programs in 28 counties and Appling County is geographically centered in CSI’s service area, which makes Baxley an ideal location for the organization’s annual banquet.
This year CSI honored the Appling County Board of Commissioners and the community for working to secure funding for a much-needed new facility that will house CSI and Head Start in Appling County. The community recently broke ground on the new facility and many in the ranks of CSI/Head Start referred to the facility as being the absolute best facility to be built for CSI programs to date and added that the facility will serve as an example for future building projects in other communities. Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues and a Community Development Block Grant provided funding for the construction of the new facility that will be built near the old Appling County Junior High School and should be completed in 2017.
When Saturday arrived my youngest son, Jacob, determined the entire Gardner crew would participate in the 4th Annual Toy Ride For Kids. As we were loading the ATVs on the trailer to prepare to join in on the ride, I must admit I thought about the amount of rain we have received in our neck of the woods over the past month and the idea of following other ATVs around on dusty dirt roads/trails was not very appealing at the time. However, our family had a blast and enjoyed the event very much.
Each year a group of local citizens organize and gather to help needy children in our area have a Merry Christmas by hosting a community toy ride/fundraiser. What does it cost to ride in the event? Simply put, an unwrapped children’s toy or a monetary donation is all it costs to enjoy hours of socializing with friends and family and a delicious meal. The ride is available for horses and buggies in the morning hours and ATVs, golf carts, etc. in the afternoon. The riders have an opportunity to ride miles of trails on some of the most scenic property in Appling County near the Altamaha River.
Congratulations and thank you to all of the organizers for the outstanding job you do each year to make this event possible and for touching the lives of others at Christmas. Of course I’m still trying to clean out my truck, as my two jokester sons found the only mud hole on the entire ride and decided to see just how much mud they could get on their ATV, clothes and my truck.