In the Pines: Growin’ Pains

Wednesday, November 9. 2016
By Mary Ann Ellis

It’s just around the corner and I can hardly wait. I have my sister on standby. We always go together. Of course I’m talking about the play. You know, In the Pines. It comes around every year about this time when the leaves turn gold and brown and a brisk wind whirls through them. You notice I didn’t say a thing about that brisk wind being cool. Production is in its 3rd year and shows no signs of slowing down. After all, it’s new every year, even though the story is as old as our ancestors’ stories. So many of you have told me how much you enjoy the performances, which take us straight back to our pasts. Some of those stories leave us sad, but most of them leave us laughing. As I sit and watch the performers bring each saga to life on stage, I travel back in time to a slower, gentler (most of the time) era when people sat on front porches and sang or gathered around the fireplace or Grandma’s country table every week to enjoy her good food and each other’s company.
Station No. 7 will be performing as usual. The band is a part of the whole thing. Many people tell me that the music itself is worth the price of the tickets ($20 for adults and $10 for students), which are available at the door and on line at https://store7769128.ecwid.com/. Station No. 7 is quite a band and was born from the foundation of In the Pines that first year. The members pick and play a little bluegrass, a little gospel, and lots of the old timey music that makes us all feel so good. The musicians know how to make those instruments sing songs straight to our southern souls. And the instruments aren’t the only ones who can sing. When JoAnne Switzer sings “Wayfaring Stranger,” chill bumps cover my whole body. It’s a beautiful old song and one that I never tire of. I wish she’d come to my house and sing it to me every day.

