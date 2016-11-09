By Billy G. Howard
At the point this publication is printed I reason we, as citizens, will have elected a new Commander and Chief who’ll subsequently assume the roll of leading our country for the next four years. For those who voted, whether your chosen candidate prevailed or finished “second” in their bid for occupancy of the highest office in the land, the understanding of how our Democratic system works requires that we come together as a country and pledge support of our newly elected president of the United States.
If you didn’t, you can’t
