If you didn’t, you can’t

By Billy G. Howard

At the point this publication is printed I reason we, as citizens, will have elected a new Commander and Chief who’ll subsequently assume the roll of leading our country for the next four years. For those who voted, whether your chosen candidate prevailed or finished “second” in their bid for occupancy of the highest office in the land, the understanding of how our Democratic system works requires that we come together as a country and pledge support of our newly elected president of the United States.
Granted, the unprecedented campaign leading up to this year’s election consisted of everything required to formulate the plot of a good reality show or big screen blockbuster movie. As well, the storyline would read much like a fictional screen play inclusive of secrecy, covert activities, scandal and even hints of espionage. For essentially the past two years derogatory advertisements, unsubstantiated accusations, finger-pointing, name calling and personal attacks by candidates of both major political parties have inundated the airwaves and pitted citizens of our country against one another to a degree like none seen in a number of years.

To say the least, voters weren’t exactly left with the best options when presented with the viable candidates as nominees of the two major political parties. In the process of my speaking with various individuals regarding their prospective votes, it basically came down to a choice between the lesser of two evils. For those who took the initiative to educate themselves on the candidates while being realistic, it had to have seemed futile to even expend the effort required to cast a ballot.

