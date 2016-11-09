Sheriff Deloach gives report

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On October 27, answered a call to Pickett Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated that an unknown subject had shot three times at the windshield of his truck. The complainant also stated that the unknown subject had shot at a window of his mobile home.
Oct. 28, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report identity theft. The complainant stated he was notified that someone had opened five credit card accounts using his personal information. The complainant notified the companies that he had not authorized anyone to open accounts in his name. Investigation continues.
Oct. 28, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated he had authorized a friend to fix the starter on his vehicle and to sell the tires that were on the vehicle. When the complainant went back to check on the vehicle he realized it was missing. The vehicle was entered into GCIC. Investigation continues.
Oct. 28, answered a call to Moody Altman Road in reference to harassment. The complainant stated that her ex-husband continues to harass her and make threats towards her.
Oct. 28, answered a call to Barfield Street in reference to a medical agency assist. A deputy assisted Appling EMS in transporting an elderly female that had fallen in her residence with a possible injured hip. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. A report will be sent to the Division of Aging to follow up on victim’s injuries.
Oct. 28, answered a call to Quail Hollow Road in reference to entering/auto theft. The complainant stated that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and took his Howa branded rifle. The rifle and scope is valued at $700.00. Investigation continues.
Oct. 28, answered a call to Clyde Road in reference to criminal trespass. The complainant stated he found pry marks on the door and where someone had entered his residence. The complainant stated that nothing appeared to be missing.
Oct. 29, answered a call to Crosby Chapel Road in reference to entering/auto theft. The complainant stated that someone entered his vehicle and took his deer rifle and a pistol. The unknown person(s) also went in his wife’s vehicle and stole her pocketbook, which contained credit cards and a driver’s license. Both vehicles were unlocked at the time of the thefts. Investigation continues.
