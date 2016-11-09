Annual Toy Ride continues to grow

By Bryan Shipes

A group of neighbors, friends and relatives came together at the old Hattie Wilson homestead located on Fire Tower Road to have the Fourth Annual Toy Ride for Children on November 5. Over the past three years, the group that created this event has seen a steady increase of participation, but nothing could have prepared them for the outpouring of support shown this year.
The ride was created in 2012 after a “roundtable” discussion concerning the need for clothes, shoes and toys for children of Appling County. The group began to communicate with mutual friends and people of the community. When the group decided to make the investment of time, money and other resources, they quickly learned that the sky was the limit. The group began to look for a location and was eager to receive feedback from anyone willing to lend a helping hand. The location of the ride begins at the old Hattie Wilson homestead and spreads throughout the Ten Mile Creek area.

Planning and preparing for the ride takes more than a month to coordinate. Most trails had been cleared and cleaned, but Hurricane Matthew came through and caused unbelievable damage. Trails that were thought to be okay and safe from destruction had to be cleared with tractors, backhoes and chainsaws. Shaun White, Ann Singer and Alan Singer spent several days clearing debris from trails. When asked about the progress, Ann Singer was quoted saying, “I believe you can drive a Cadillac through it all,” and she was right! Everything was carefully planned out and every imaginable consideration to help riders navigate through the woods was made.

