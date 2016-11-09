Eloise McDowell celebrates 90th birthday

Our dear mother, Eloise McDowell, has now lived for 90 years. She is much loved by many good people and so on her birthday, October 25, her special day started off at Faith Baptist Church in Baxley.
Pastor Gary Conger presented her with flowers, presents and the congregation sang for her. The folks there were quite surprised to hear she still mowes her two acres by herself and got a laugh when her daughters told how they had to put their foot down, telling her to not climb ladders any more.
Then the family and friends gathered at daughter Verna Mincey’s house for a party. Daughter Dianne Sanchez, her husband David and grandson Don Sanchez came down from North Carolina to celebrate with her. Granddaughters Cindy Helms and Dana Mills, grandson David Sanchez and her son Richard McDowell as well as friends Ronnie and Kay Crummy, Yvonne and Phil Keeter and Yvonne’s father, Richard Lewis, came and presented her with gifts at the party. Many nieces and nephews from all over the county called to wish her a happy birthday.
Eloise McDowell has been our guiding light all these years. She is tough and strong, yet tender and kind. Widowed at 37, she raised her four children alone and did a great job. At 90 years old she is still very active. She goes to church, she is Regent, secretary, treasure and chaplain of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter and an active member in the Daughters of the Confederacy.
To see the complete story pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.