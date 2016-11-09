Miss Bookhardt and Mr. Green to unite in marriage

Mr. and Mrs. John Bookhardt of Hazlehurst and Ms. Maria Miles of Midway are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amiee’ Bookhardt, to Troy Green, son of Gary Green of Baxley and Mr. and Mrs. David Spivey of Griffin.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of David and Louise Miles of Savannah, formerly of Baxley, and the paternal granddaughter of the late Edward Bookhardt and Eva Lou Bookhardt of Hazlehurst. Amiee’ is a 2010 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2015 graduate of Georgia Southern University, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. She is employed by the Coffee County Board of Education as a Second Grade Teacher at West Green Elementary School.
The future groom is the maternal grandson of Johnny Minton, Sr. and Sherri Minton of Hazlehurst and Ms. Sherrill Adams of Hazlehurst and the paternal grandson of Betty Green and the late, Jake Green of Baxley. The couple will be married on Saturday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m., at The Cotton Patch Extreme in Hazlehurst.
After the wedding, the couple will reside in Hazlehurst.