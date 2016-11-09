Carter and Griffin to exchange vows

Cynthia Peacock Carter, of Baxley, is proud to announce the marriage of her daughter, Jordan Laine Carter, to Austin Ellis Griffin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Griffin of Hazlehurst.
JORDAN LAINE CARTER AND AUSTIN ELLIS GRIFFIN
The ceremony will take place on November 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Inn at Blueberry Plantation in Alma.
