How you can help with shoeboxes

David and Gail Miller of Because He Lives Ministries would like to express their excitement about the shoebox season.
They have set a goal of 7500 shoeboxes for this year and they need help from our community in meeting this goal. Meeting this goal would mean that 7500 children all around the world would have an opportunity to enjoy the happiness a simple shoe box can bring. These children also have opportunities to participate in a 12-week Bible study called the Greatest Journey. Through this Bible study, the children will be introduced to God and hopefully will realize that God loves them regardless of the devastating conditions in which they live.
Now is the time to pack your boxes. Fill them with a variety of new gifts appropriate for the age of child you choose (no liquids or perishables). Add $7.00 for shipping to each box and drop them off at Because He Lives Ministries. If you need some ready-to-pack shoeboxes, call or come by the Mission Store. If you have questions or need labels, call the Mission Store at 912-375-0308. Please share this with your church or other organization.
The deadline for dropping off the shoeboxes is November 20. The shoeboxes will be boxed and loaded on the semi van on Sunday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. Help is always needed and this is a fun project for all ages. If you are interested in helping, call David or Gail Miller.