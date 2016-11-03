Breedlove and Bullard to unite in marriage

Jeffery and Sherri Bullard of Baxley are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jonmorgan Bullard to Megan Breedlove. Megan is the daughter of Stephanie and Charles Thornton and Tony and Kim Breedlove of Hazlehurst.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Vicki and Darrell Rucker and Bruce and Katie Johnson of Hazlehurst. She is the paternal granddaughter of Richard and Marlene Breedlove of Hazlehurst. Megan is a 2014 graduate of Jeff Davis County High School and is employed with the Bank of Hazlehurst.
The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of the late Lora Lee Moye of Hazlehurst and Mickey Wilson of Julliette. He is the paternal grandson of Ronald and June Bullard of Baxley. Jonmorgan is a 2014 graduate of Appling County High School and is employed with Triple H Specialty Company in Hazlehurst.
The wedding will be Saturday, November 12, at 3:00 p.m. at 42 Summerlin Ward Rd. Hazlehurst.
After exploring the Great Smoky Mountians the happy couple plan to reside in Jeff Davis County.
No local invitations will be sent, but all family and friends are invited to share in this special occasion.