Ms. Fennell and Mr. Wessells plan November wedding

James and Paula Fennell of Baxley announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Renee Fennell to Anthony Brent Wessells of Baxley, son of Jan Crosby of Baxley.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of the late Ralph and Pauline Walker Loughry of Baxley and the paternal granddaughter of Peggy Thomas Fennell and the late Edward Fennell of Baxley.
Brittany is a graduate of Appling County High School. She gradated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She is employed at Woody Folsom Nissan of Vidalia.
The future groom is the grandson of Margaret Hutchinson Graham and the late James “Al” Graham of Baxley.
Brent is a graduate of Appling Christian Academy. He gradated from Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida where he received his Master Welding Degree with honors. He is employed with Welding Services, Inc.
The wedding will take place in Millen at Quinney Oaks Plantation on November 5, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. After the wedding, the couple will reside in Baxley.