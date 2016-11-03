Jessie Deen and Tyler Avera to wed

Lamar and Lisa Deen of Baxley are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessie Deen, to Tyler Avera, son of Jim Avera of Fitzgerald and Cindy Hart of Statesboro.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Doris Fussell and Buford Kesler of Baxley and paternal granddaughter of Pat Heath and the late Herbert Deen Junior of Baxley. Jessie is a 2010 graduate of Appling County High School and 2016 graduate of Valdosta State University, where she received a Master of Education degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She is employed by the Ware County Board of Education as a Speech-Language Pathologist for PreK through Middle School.
The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of Bill and Helen Norwood of Jesup and paternal grandson of Brenda Cozart and the late Larry Avera of Fitzgerald. Tyler is a 2011 graduate of Appling County High School and 2016 graduate of Armstrong State University, where he received a Bachelor of Business Economics degree. He is employed by the Appling County School system as a Business and Technology teacher for Appling County High School.
The wedding will be held Saturday, November 19th, at 4:30 p.m., at the home of the bride’s parents. No local invitations with be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.