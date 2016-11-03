Waters and Sheffield to join hands in marriage

Ms. Misty Branch of Baxley is proud to announce the engagement of her daughter Kayla Sheffield to John Waters. Miss Sheffield is also the daughter of Mitch Sheffield, Jr. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Curtis and Ann Carter and the late Mitch Sheffield, Sr. and Betty Jean Cothern, all of Baxley.
The prospective groom is the son of Greg and Leona Waters of Hazlehurst. He is the grandson of Gene and Leona Armstrong of Baxley and the late Dwight Shirley Waters of Mobile, Alabama. John is also the step-grandson of Candace Waters of Creston, North Carolina.
Miss Sheffield is an honor graduate of Appling Christian Academy. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor’s of Art degree in Psychology and is currently employed at Treatment Center of Valdosta where she serves as a substance abuse counselor.
Mr. Waters is an honor gradate of Appling Christian Academy. He graduated from Wiregrass Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Business Management and currently serves as a foreman with Lowndes Landscape Management.
The couple will be married on November 5, 2016 at six o’clock in the evening at First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. A reception will follow immediately after the ceremony at The Big House in Hazlehurst. The couple would like to invite all family and friends to attend this union of marriage.