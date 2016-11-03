Gardner Newspapers announces purchase of Charlton County Herald

Jamie Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Newspapers, Inc., announced Thursday, October 27, that the company has finalized the purchase of the Charlton County Herald in Folkston from Robert and Cheryl Williams of Southfire Newspapers. Gardner stated the companies have been in discussions for several months and reached an agreement in early October to proceed with the buyout.
“We are very excited to be expanding our company’s footprint into the Folkston, Homeland and Charlton County market,” said Gardner about the purchase. “Gardner Newspapers is a South Georgia newspaper and magazine publishing company that has been around since the early 1980s, and we look forward to serving our communities for many years to come.”
Gardner also announced that Matthew “Matt” Gardner would become editor of the Charlton County Herald. Matt, Jamie’s nephew, has served as managing editor of The Baxley News-Banner since 2009 and has been in and around the newspaper business practically all of his life. He and his wife, Carrie, a school teacher in Appling County, and their two daughters, Mattie and Makenzie, will be relocating to the community within the upcoming year.
“The toughest part of making this decision was deciding to send Matt to Charlton,” said Jamie Gardner. “He has been my right-hand in Baxley for almost a decade and an asset to our Baxley operation and community. I have no doubt he will become an asset to the people of Folkston and Charlton County and will do an outstanding job serving as editor.”
Advertising Sales Manager Marla Ogletree and Office Manager Collien Daniels will continue working at the Herald and Laura Crozier, who has served as the editor of the newspaper since 2007 will once again become editor of The Alma Times, a post she held prior to joining the Herald.
“We have been privileged to be the caretakers for Charlton County’s newspaper for several years and we’ve enjoyed our participation in this great community,” commented Robert Williams. “We are grateful for the relationships we’ve developed here and for the support we’ve received.”
“Cheryl and I feel good about turning this newspaper over to Jamie and Amy Gardner and Matt,” added Williams. “One of the first newspapers our company bought, we got from Jamie’s parents, when I was about the age Jamie is now. Our two families have come full-circle. The Gardners are fine people and a long-standing, respected newspaper family. We are leaving the Charlton County Herald in capable hands to serve this community.”
“I appreciate Robert and Cheryl’s trust in our company to carry on a tradition of producing a quality news product for this community,” said Jamie Gardner. “Matt and I will work hard to be the voice of Charlton County and we are devoted to earning your trust in us,” he concluded.
In addition to the publishing business, the Gardners are also involved in the printing business and will be bringing an additional business/resource, Gardner Printing Services, to the Charlton and Folkston market. The printing company specializes in marketing materials for small businesses including business cards, stationery, envelopes, letterheads, business forms, and much more.