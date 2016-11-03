Peoples State Bank is now Pineland Bank

It’s the same friends.
It’s the same bank.
It’s the same ownership.
It’s only a new name, offering more and better services.
That is the message as one of Appling County’s most visible institutions, Peoples State Bank, formally began its merger with its sister banks across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, all owned by the well-known Bennett family of Alma.
“There’s no new ownership, says Executive Vice President Charlie Stuckey of the newly named Pineland Bank in Baxley. “All of the checks you have are still good, your debit cards will still work and, for the most part, other than the name on the building we don’t expect our customers to really see much difference.”
Then why the change?
Thomas Bennett, Assistant Vice President of the newly–named Pineland Bank, says the new name, which is occurring in four communities where the family’s banks are located, is simply a matter of economics and keeping up with changes in the banking industry.
