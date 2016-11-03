Baxley Police provide update

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On October 2 at approximately 12:53 a.m. officers answered a call to the Pine Lodge Motel in reference to a person threatening other people at the motel. On arrival, officers met with several complainants who told them that a person in one of the rooms had threatened to beat several people with a baseball bat. After a brief investigation, Brett Downs, 41, of Baxley, was charged with five counts of disorderly conduct and six counts of terroristic threats and acts in connection with this incident.
October 4 at approx. 3:24 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Mr. Cash Pawn Shop in reference to a theft. On arrival the complainant told officers that he had loaned a generator to a person to use, and it was never returned. The complainant told officers he had gone to the pawnshop and while he was there he discovered his generator was there and it had been pawned. The generator, a red in color 3,500 watt, was recovered and Keith Paulk, 40, of Baxley, was charged with one count theft by deception.
October 5 at approx. 3:50 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Package City in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that a person had been in the store and left with a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka without paying. After an investigation and reviewing surveillance footage, Stacy Crews, 39, of Baxley, was charged with one count theft by shoplifting in connection with this incident.
October 6 at approx. 2:17 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Subway in reference to a stolen vehicle. On arrival the complainant told officers that she had gotten into a heated argument with an acquaintance. As a result of the argument the acquaintance jumped into the vehicle and sped off and almost hit a small child as he left the parking lot. After an investigation and short search, the vehicle was recovered and Cameron Allen, 26, of Baxley, was charged with one count each of theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, drugs not in their original container and reckless driving in connection with this incident.
October 8 at approx. 9:49 p.m., officers answered a call to a Burke Street address in reference to a fight in progress. On arrival, officers overheard some people inside the residence hollering and yelling. Once officers knocked on the front door and identified themselves, they gained entry into the home where they were confronted by a person who was very irate and agitated. After officers got order over the situation, they observed some drug paraphernalia, with a liquid substance in it, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Charged in connection with this incident and the seizure was Anthony Martin, 33, of Baxley, with one count each possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
