Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Sylvia Sellers Baird, age 82, who passed away Friday, October 28, 2016 at her residence. She was a resident of Appling County. She retired from Winn-Dixie after 32 years of service and served ten years with the Appling Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and the Naomi Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Nathan “Nat” Sellers, parents, Clarence and Maude Williams Lockhart and a grandson, Brent Sellers.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Edward Baird; two sons, Wayne Sellers and Randy Sellers and wife, Yvonne; one daughter, Kathy Mayers and husband, Edsel; five step children, Nancy, Debbie, Susan, Jennifer and Eddie; six grandchildren, Don, David, Kristy, Amanda, Brandy and Clint; six great grandchildren, Krista, Haley, Brandon, Kaylei, Savannah and Jace; one brother, C.H. Lockhart and wife, Elaine; one sister, Mainell Trogdon and husband, Bill; one brother in-law, Lemuel “Doc” Sellers; several nieces, nephew and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. from the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Tommy Daniels and Brad Park officiating,
Interment followed in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held two hours prior to services on Sunday.
Active Pallbearers were Don Sellers, David Wilson, Clint Sellers, Harry Moody, Tony Lockhart and Devon Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers were former Winn-Dixie Associates, Appling Hospital Auxiliary, Woodlawn Baptist Church members, friends and neighbors of Shady Acres, and friends, Pat Heath, Frances Yawn, Joyce Thompson and Joyce Williams.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Sylvia Sellers Baird.