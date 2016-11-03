Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Dr. Joyce E. Edmund, age 69, who passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at her residence under the care of Community Hospice.
She was a native of Appling County. Dr. Edmund was a retired Psychologist receiving her Master’s Degree from Emory University and her Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. She was a Baptist by faith and a loving mother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Calvin and Marna Bryant Edmund, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Edmund Holcombe of Baxley and Charles Bryant Holcombe of Tallahassee, FL; two brothers, Calvin Edmund and wife, Connie of Baxley and Charles Edmund and wife, Aimee of Baxley; one sister, JoAnn Youmans and husband, Ronnie of Baxley; three special friends, Libby, David and John Lasseter; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Robert Wigley and the Reverend Loren Bryant officiating.
Musical selections were by Kay Medders, Donna Dunwoody and David Williams.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Dr. Joyce E. Edmund.